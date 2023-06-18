Commentary: Toxic work cultures start with incivility and mediocre leadership. What can you do about it?

PERTH: You’re in a meeting, with something important to say. Just as you begin, a colleague sighs and shares an eye roll with their buddy. And not for the first time.

Workplaces aren’t always harmonious. Whether it’s a cafe, factory or parliament, people do and say hurtful things. They may talk down to you, “call you out” in front of others, make jokes at your expense, gossip about you behind your back, or give you the silent treatment.

This type of incivility doesn’t quite rise to the level where you can complain to human resources and expect a satisfying resolution. Organisations typically have policies against racism, sexism, harassment and other overt forms of abuse. But incivility - being less severe and more difficult to prove - tends to fly under the radar.

Most of us will experience incivility at some point at work. More than 50 per cent experience it weekly. According to a 2022 meta-analysis of 105 incivility studies, you’re more likely to cop it if you’re new, female, in a subordinate position, or from an ethnic minority.

Unkind and thoughtless words matter. As linguist Louise Banks says in the 2016 film Arrival: “Language is the first weapon drawn in a conflict.”

What people say and how they say it affects us deeply. One cruel remark can ruin your whole day. Left unchecked, incivility makes for a toxic workplace.

WHY ARE PEOPLE RUDE TO EACH OTHER?

It’s tempting to simply blame bad character. Certainly, such behaviour is much more likely from people with dysfunctional personality traits, especially the “dark triad” of narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism.