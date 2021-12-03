Commentary: TraceTogether and SafeEntry shouldn’t be needed for entry into malls and low-risk areas

SINGAPORE: As a European living in Singapore, I’ve found myself preoccupied several times over the last two years with this question: Why are deaths rates in my old home 15 times higher than in my new one?

One might chalk it up to a generic stricter response in Singapore. But the data says otherwise: The Oxford government response tracker shows that people in the United Kingdom, France and Germany have spent more time in lockdown and out of school than Singapore.

I’ve reached the conclusion that, more specifically, it’s the comprehensiveness of Singapore’s testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine that lies behind this gulf between the pandemic’s impact here and in other high-income countries.

Until recently, authorities took a “blunderbuss” approach to contact tracing, aggressively tracing and quarantining to ringfence infections and clusters. All COVID-19 cases were isolated in healthcare facilities. This reduced the transmissibility of the virus substantially.

Looking at the data, we found secondary attack rates in American households to be about three times higher than in Singapore, meaning an infected person was far less likely to infect family members here. Identifying and isolating cases quickly has protected our families while slowing the epidemic growth.

ABOUT TIME CONTACT TRACING WAS STEPPED DOWN

Despite the important contribution it has made so far, I believe it is time to further step down contact tracing, now that there is high vaccine coverage in Singapore and the vaccinated run a much lower risk of severe COVID-19.

Contact tracing is part of a quartet, alongside testing, isolation and quarantine. Remove one element and the ensemble falls apart.

Without testing, whose contacts do we trace? Without isolation of cases, why quarantine their contacts? Without quarantining contacts, what is the point of doing contact tracing to find them?