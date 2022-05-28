Commentary: The death of globalisation has been greatly exaggerated

LONDON: The global elite gathered at Davos this week for what, by all accounts, has been a gloomy affair. The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, set the tone by warning against “geo-economic fragmentation”. Among business leaders, the talk is all about globalisation going into reverse. So here, in the spirit of constructive contrarianism, are some ideas to sprinkle a little nuance over the debate.

Fragmentation? What fragmentation? So far, the curious thing is that fragmentation can, as Robert Solow quipped about productivity, be seen everywhere but the statistics.

Start with trade, which has grown strongly from the short-term collapse in the early months of the pandemic. Until the first quarter of this year, merchandise trade gave little indication of deglobalisation for rich countries, China or the 20 biggest economies (advanced and emerging) taken together.

Indeed, the IMF’s own research shows that the world now trades more than it had projected three years ago.

For all the disruptions, real as they are, cross-border supply chains have delivered greater exports than was expected of them. Just not enough to satisfy the gargantuan shift in the United States (and mostly the just US) consumer demand from services to goods, which is what started our current inflationary burst.

We can make the same observation about financial globalisation. Banks’ total cross-border liabilities peaked in 2008 as the global credit boom turned into a bust. But since about 2016, cross-border entanglements have been rising quickly. They admittedly came down a little bit in the past year but remain near peak levels.

TRADE FLAT BUT HARDLY UNRAVELLING

Of course, the world has changed since the first quarter of this year. The monthly World Trade Monitor database shows trade growth stagnated in March (but also that the momentum of world goods trade was strong until February).