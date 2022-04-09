Commentary: We sympathise with victims of trauma, but does it excuse their poor behaviour?

SINGAPORE: By now, footage of actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has been viewed by millions. Whether we agree if any joke could justify a violent reaction or not, many criticised him for the assault.

Does knowing that Will Smith suffered the childhood trauma of helplessly seeing his mother get beaten by his father change how we view this bust-up? Perhaps we feel more empathy for him and better understand his urge to stand up for his wife – especially since her baldness, the butt of the joke, is due to a medical condition.

Trauma, and how it factors into the choices we make, has been a talking point for many recently. At home, a woman claimed she suffered a miscarriage after a four-hour wait at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). Investigations by KKH showed the allegations to be false.

In screenshots published by Wake Up Singapore, the alternative news source that carried her allegations, the woman said she acted “in the heat of the moment” as she was agonising over a previous miscarriage.

Sympathetic onlookers could say that the underlying psychological trauma, which the perpetrators had been subjected to, may have contributed to them acting out. Anyone can imagine how great the grief caused by miscarriage is and how it might lead to misdirected anger.

The wrongfulness of these acts was never in doubt. However, questions over culpability arose and were fiercely debated on social media. Exactly how much are the perpetrators to blame if they themselves are victims of psychological trauma?

WHAT IS TRAUMA?

Trauma is a response to extremely stressful events in life. It can result in myriad emotional difficulties and lead to bad behaviour.