Commentary: Even with reopened borders, guilt holds us back from holidaying abroad

SINGAPORE: Leisure travel is finally resuming, with Singapore reopening its borders to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter quarantine-free under a vaccinated travel framework since Apr 1.

With five public holiday long weekends in 2022 and six in 2023, the sense of excitement about being able to travel like in pre-pandemic times should be bubbling up. Demand for overseas tours has doubled since, ahead of the upcoming June school holidays.

But some of us may be feeling a sense of inertia when it comes to planning for the next overseas holiday. There’s sure to be some lingering travel hesitancy, as popular travel destinations continue to register minor surges of COVID-19 cases.

We may also not know how to unplug entirely from work in the new normal. After all, working from home the past two years has not only caused our lives to be more intertwined with work, it has also made workplace dynamics fluid and uncertain.

With the disruption caused by the Great Resignation Wave, team members had to take on new responsibilities. The need to shoulder more work means many employees can’t catch a break. Workers in Singapore took 12 vacation days in 2021, a drop from 15 vacation days in the year before.

And when we do go on break, many of us feel bad that our teammates have to pick up the slack. According to a 2021 study by online travel company Expedia, 54 per cent of participants felt guilty for relying on their co-workers while on vacation, and 48 per cent felt the need to apologise for taking time out to go on a vacation.

This is all despite 73 per cent of participants saying their employer is supportive of them taking vacation time.