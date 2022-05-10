Commentary: Work trips and holidays are starting to look the same

LONDON: It pains me to say this, but 2022 may finally be the moment for bleisure, the ugly portmanteau describing a cross between business travel and leisure.

I appreciate this makes me sound like I am in the pay of Big Bleisure. For as long as I have written about work, someone or other from the business travel sector has tried to persuade me that bleisure is on the rise.

After all, the hotel and airline industries are desperate to make up for lost revenues. While it is hardly new to tack a weekend of sightseeing onto an overseas conference, this time, as business travel starts to pick up and COVID-19 restrictions end, there are reasons to believe we are entering the era of bleisure.

WORKING WITH A CHANGE OF SCENERY

This is because workers are more flexible and keen to explore. Airbnb said that in 2021 about 20 per cent of nights booked were for visits of a month or more.

In a letter to shareholders, the company cited the example of Jason, an Airbnb host in Chicago who has seen his bookings change as more guests stayed longer, visiting family and the city while working remotely from a local Chicago office or attending a conference.

Airbnb itself last month announced that employees can work anywhere in their home country without any change to their pay and can relocate to another country for up to 90 days a year.

Meanwhile, a report on travel by Deloitte has identified “laptop luggers” as “workers newly untethered from the office” with the desire to fit in some work while on holiday. They take more journeys, “adding days and dollars to those trips. [They] have above-average buying power [and] greater flexibility on travel dates.”