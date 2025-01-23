Commentary: Extreme weather has not dampened demand for travel

SINGAPORE: 2024 saw temperatures surge to historic highs, with both China and Japan recently declaring that last year was their hottest on record.

Extreme weather has taken its toll on the travel industry. Last year, Japan’s Mount Fuji saw its longest recorded interval without snow, during which the mountain was almost unrecognisable without its iconic frost-tipped peak.

Thanks to warm temperatures, Japan’s popular fall foliage season was also delayed to December.

Meanwhile, South Korea saw record snowfall in late November, killing four and bringing daily life to a grinding halt. The heavy snow caused traffic accidents, including a 53-vehicle pile-up which injured 11. Ferry routes were suspended and over a hundred flights were cancelled.

According to the World Travel Market Global Travel Report for 2024, almost 30 per cent of travellers have avoided travelling to a destination due to concerns about severe weather, such as wildfires, extreme heat and flooding.

The report also highlighted that warmer locales such as Greece and Thailand will see a decline in the number of days conducive for outdoor activity. As a result, Northern European and North American destinations may become more appealing to international travellers.