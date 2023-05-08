Commentary: How to make your next holiday better for the environment

NOTTINGHAM: Being an environmentally friendly tourist can be challenging. Tourism is an industry that brings many negative environmental impacts - our pleasure often comes at the expense of local habitats or wildlife.

Maya Bay on Thailand’s uninhabited Phi Phi Leh island became famous as the location of the 2000 Hollywood movie The Beach. But this led to rapid growth in visitors to the bay - as many as 8,000 a day at its peak - and put enormous strain on the bay’s natural habitats.

In 2018, the bay was closed to tourists for four years to let its coral reefs and wildlife recover.

But tourism can also be an inspiring way to connect with oneself, with others and with new places. As tourists, we can learn, share and contribute to positive environmental practices.

As a tourist, you also have influence. The money you spend, the social interactions you have and the resources you consume all help to shape an area.

So here are four pieces of advice for making your next holiday better for the environment.

SPEND LOCALLY

We’ve all heard variations on the mantra “take only memories, leave only footprints”. This message of less consumption and lower impact is a good ethos for environmentally sensitive tourism. The first thing to do is think about how you can leave more positive footprints behind.