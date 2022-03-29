Commentary: Will easing COVID-19 restrictions bring tourists back to Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Nine months after the Government charted a road map towards living with COVID-19 in Singapore, the biggest easing of restrictions announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Mar 24), seemed a long time coming for most.

We rejoiced at “small big things”: From Mar 29, we can be outdoors without masks, gather and dine in groups of 10 people, enjoy live music and drink past 10.30pm at our favourite haunts. And simplified travel rules are generating real excitement in the air about the prospect of hassle-free travelling once more.

But the news seemed somewhat anti-climactic to Singapore's travel industry. “This is hardly a bold move,” Mr Arthur Kiong, CEO of Far East Hospitality Management told me.

There’s a sense that Singapore could afford to do so much more, especially when neighbouring Cambodia has led the way in removing all travel restrictions. Domestic restrictions have also been removed, according to Phnom Penh-based tour operator, Jacques Guichandut, who is also the managing director of All Dreams Cambodia.

Australia is lifting the pre-departure test on Apr 18, although some states may insist on on-arrival testing.

Farther away, since early February, several European and Nordic countries have followed Denmark's lead in scrapping most travel and other domestic restrictions, such as mandatory masks and vaccine certificates to enter restaurants.