Commentary: Should overbooking practices for flights, cruises be scrapped?

SINGAPORE: It’s two days to your flight. Your bags are packed, and you’ve done your online check-in. You’re eager to meet your family again after being separated for more than two years because of COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions.

You arrive at the airport more than two hours before take-off. When you get to the check-in counter, you are told the flight is full, and you’ll have to wait for the next one.

Wait, what?

The issue of overbooking in the tourism industry - a common practice for airlines, cruises and hotels - has been in the spotlight recently, after more than 100 passengers were reportedly bumped off an overbooked Genting Dream ship earlier this month.

The passengers were offered compensation, but that did little to alleviate the frustration, with several of those who were bumped off taking to social media with their grouses.