Commentary: From Ghibli films to K-dramas, streaming is inspiring Singaporeans to travel

SINGAPORE: The verdant landscapes of New Zealand, the vibrant nightlife of Seoul, the reverent shrines of Kyoto. The vast catalogues of Netflix and Disney Plus are brimming with films and TV shows set all over the globe, with producers making conscious decisions to use the wonders of the earth, whether natural or manmade, as their backdrops of choice.

Thanks to streaming, we now have unlimited access to the world via a screen. “Set-jetting” refers to the phenomenon of getting inspired to visit a destination after watching a film or TV series.

According to Expedia research on travel trends for 2023, 76 per cent of Singapore travellers considered visiting locations appearing in streamed TV shows and films, with one in two following through with subsequent bookings. Where are these travellers going and why?

FROM SCREENS TO REALITY

It’s easy to argue that any Instagrammable location is a desirable holiday destination. After all, Singaporeans’ travel getaways are also influenced by picturesque landscapes (41 per cent) and beaches (40 per cent).

But stories set in or revolving around certain locales have contributed to demand for visiting them. Singaporean set-jetters are considering trips to Japan the most (40 per cent), followed by South Korea (38 per cent), Switzerland (29 per cent), New Zealand (28 per cent) and France (22 per cent).