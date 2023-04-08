Commentary: No roadmap to predict if Trump’s arrest leads him back to the White House

NEW YORK: Donald Trump achieves another first in American history, this time by being indicted for hiding hush money payments with the intent to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election. Trump pled not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records on Tuesday (Apr 4).

As with other unprecedented actions by Trump, more questions exist than answers as to what happens next. Never has a twice impeached but never convicted former president, coming off a sizeable general election loss, run for office a third time - let alone do so while under criminal indictment.

How does this case, and the others likely to come, impact Trump’s quest for his third consecutive Republican Party presidential nomination? If Trump becomes the nominee, do these strengthen or weaken his prospects in a general election?

No one knows because no roadmap exists upon which to base such predictions.