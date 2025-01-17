Commentary: Trump’s defence chief pick cannot name a single ASEAN country – here’s why that’s worrying

SINGAPORE: Confirmation hearings for United States political appointees are normally mundane domestic affairs - until a clip from one such hearing went viral halfway around the world in Southeast Asia.

Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host and military veteran who is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defence secretary, was grilled for four-and-a-half hours on Tuesday (Jan 14), which included questions about allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking. What went viral was his inability to name a single country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

For some Southeast Asian observers, this may be another example of American arrogance and Washington’s overall inability to live up to its lofty claims about the importance of ASEAN in its regional strategy. Yet, one must understand the context and implications of this flub to appreciate what it means for ASEAN’s engagement with the US.

DON’T CALL IT A GAFFE

Consider the two parts of Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth’s question to Mr Hegseth: First, to “name the importance of at least one of the nations in ASEAN and what type of agreement we have [with them]”; and second, to state how many nations there are in ASEAN.