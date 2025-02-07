Commentary: Trump’s plan for Gaza ‘Riviera’ sounds more real estate pitch than foreign policy

BIRMINGHAM: United States President Donald Trump never fails to surprise. But the bombshell he dropped on Tuesday (Feb 4) during a press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was of a completely different magnitude.

He suggested that the US take over the embattled Gaza strip in a “long-term ownership position” and develop it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. “This could be so magnificent,” he said.

It’s not every day foreign policy sounds more like a real estate sales pitch.

Contrary to his usual reluctance to deploy US forces abroad, he said his administration would “do what is necessary” when asked about sending troops there.

If this wasn’t already enormously controversial, Mr Trump also reiterated that Palestinians currently living in Gaza should be relocated, appealing to countries “with humanitarian hearts” to accommodate them. This is particular ironic and hypocritical, given that Mr Trump on the same day signed an executive order to withdraw all funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

By Wednesday, the White House was already walking back parts of the proposal. But by now, the world should have learnt not to dismiss outright anything Mr Trump says, no matter how outrageous it sounds.