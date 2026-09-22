Commentary: Trump declares victory in Greenland, but the deal exposes a deeper crisis of trust

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia: US President Donald Trump is already presenting the new security agreement between the United States, Denmark and Greenland as a personal triumph.

By his telling, Washington has secured permanent control over Greenland’s security and the power to prevent adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments there.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Denmark describes a different bargain: stronger Arctic security that preserves the Kingdom of Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Yet the political bargain is already visible. Trump gets the spectacle of power – or as a US correspondent for Danish newspaper Politiken said, “He was allowed to take a victory lap on social media”. Denmark and Greenland keep nominal sovereignty. NATO avoids an immediate rupture. Each party can declare success.

That is the optimistic reading. The more troubling one is that the agreement rewards months of coercion against an ally. It normalises a sphere-of-influence politics in which smaller states remain legally sovereign but face pressure to accept strategic subordination.