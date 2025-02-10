Commentary: Trump’s summits with Kim Jong Un have all failed. Why would the next one be any different?

BUSAN: In his first term, United States President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times - first in Singapore in 2018, then in Vietnam in February 2019 and finally at the demilitarised zone in June 2019.

No deals were struck.

Now, in his second presidential term, Mr Trump is once again talking about meeting Mr Kim. However, if neither leader is unwilling to make concessions, the outcome is likely to be the same as their previous meetings - performative excitement to satisfy their lust for global attention, with no real progress on the actual issues at stake.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME

In 2017, Mr Trump issued his notorious threat to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea. For the last few months of that year, war seemed likely. In retrospect though, it appears Mr Trump’s belligerence was intended to push Mr Kim into negotiations.

In 2018, Mr Trump suddenly wanted to meet Mr Kim personally. The summits that followed drew massive media attention, but no meaningful agreement came from all the hullabaloo.