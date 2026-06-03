Commentary: The biggest losers from Trump's tariffs? Americans

It’s hard to conclude anything other than Americans are the number 1 and number 2 biggest losers from a trade policy that few say makes sense.

NO COHERENT PLAN

Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs were never based on a coherent plan.

You may recall that he put forward three primary objectives of the levies. The first was raising tax revenue to help close the federal budget deficit and pay for an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was due to expire at the end of last year. The second was to bring back to the US manufacturing that had migrated overseas, igniting a new “Golden Age” of America. The third was to achieve foreign policy goals.

Each of those objectives would be hard enough to achieve on their own, but collectively, they’ve proven to be an impossible trinity.

The bipartisan Congressional Budget Office is projecting 6 per cent deficits on average for the coming decade. Industrial production has expanded just 0.13 per cent per month on average since the start of 2025, no different than in the decade prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for foreign policy goals, the Iran quagmire shows the US is scoreless as the rest of the world diversifies away from America, whose share of global trade continues to shrink.