SINGAPORE: The Trump administration sticks with its America First trade agenda after a shellacking in the US midterms by firing its latest trade salvo on 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan, the European Union and several Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Singapore could be among the hardest hit despite having a free trade agreement (FTA) and running a trade deficit with the US. Under the proposed duties aimed at what Washington terms as excess industrial capacity, Singapore faces a principal tariff rate of up to 20 per cent from the US.

The latest raft of tariffs, announced on Wednesday (Nov 25) and are not due to kick in until January after a period of consultation, ranged from headline rates of 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

But the US Trade Representative (USTR) has given other governments an out with potential lower rates – if they enter or already have an agreement with the US.

This means those with an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) are not impacted – so long as the agreement remains in force. The European Commission, for instance, said in a statement that it expects any measures imposed by the US to respect the 15 per cent ceiling agreed last year, while rejecting US’ claim that Europe is a source of structural overcapacity.

The proposed tariffs are therefore aimed at pushing those which do not have an ART, such as India, Vietnam and Singapore, to sign one.