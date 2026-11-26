Commentary: New US tariff threat seeks to ramp up pressure on trading partners – will it work?
This strategy of forcing trading partners to the negotiating table may not work as it once did, says Steven Okun from APAC Advisors.
SINGAPORE: The Trump administration sticks with its America First trade agenda after a shellacking in the US midterms by firing its latest trade salvo on 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan, the European Union and several Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Singapore could be among the hardest hit despite having a free trade agreement (FTA) and running a trade deficit with the US. Under the proposed duties aimed at what Washington terms as excess industrial capacity, Singapore faces a principal tariff rate of up to 20 per cent from the US.
The latest raft of tariffs, announced on Wednesday (Nov 25) and are not due to kick in until January after a period of consultation, ranged from headline rates of 20 per cent to 40 per cent.
But the US Trade Representative (USTR) has given other governments an out with potential lower rates – if they enter or already have an agreement with the US.
This means those with an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) are not impacted – so long as the agreement remains in force. The European Commission, for instance, said in a statement that it expects any measures imposed by the US to respect the 15 per cent ceiling agreed last year, while rejecting US’ claim that Europe is a source of structural overcapacity.
The proposed tariffs are therefore aimed at pushing those which do not have an ART, such as India, Vietnam and Singapore, to sign one.
For example, Vietnam faces a capped tariff rate of 20 per cent if it reaches a trade agreement with the US, rising to 35 per cent if negotiations fail. Washington trade insiders expect the Southeast Asian country to sign one on the sidelines of the coming G20 meeting in Miami next month.
India, which remains in talks with the US on a trade deal, would see a 17 per cent tariff rate if an agreement is finalised and a 25 per cent rate if talks fail.
For Singapore, it is 10 per cent with an agreement and 20 per cent without one.
SINGAPORE COULD BE THE HARDEST HIT
Among the 14 trading partners slapped with new tariffs, Singapore stands out as one which has yet to negotiate a trade deal with the US. A 20 per cent rate would also match the Southeast Asian region’s highest rate, presuming Vietnam enters its own ART and similar deals inked by other regional countries remain in force.
“Despite the bilateral FTA and a US trade surplus with Singapore, the Trump administration seems to believe it can extract more and apparently sees little downside risk in trying,” Barbara Weisel of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told me.
There may be other reasons for the USTR’s desire to get Singapore to the negotiating table.
At a recent economic conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, US Ambassador to Singapore Anjani Sinha said that President Donald Trump requires him to “bring some money” back to the US by increasing Singaporean investment.
Singapore’s foreign direct investment in the United States stands at roughly US$72 billion, making it the third largest in Asia, based on the US Department of Commerce’s data as of 2024. Ambassador Sinha said he expects that number to double.
One will expect the US to require Singapore to announce an increase in FDI if a negotiation happens, as it has done with others.
Singapore has previously said it is taking a cautious approach to any concessions that could secure a lower tariff from the US. In a parliamentary reply in August, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Singapore government must first assess the significant costs and wider trade implications of measures sought by Washington.
It has also persistently denied that its exports to the world’s largest economy are due to some form of excess capacity.
The country's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry on Thursday morning said it disagrees with the USTR's findings.
WEIGHING THE OPTIONS
Trading partners that do not yet have an ART will have to weigh the actual impact of these potentially higher tariffs versus what they will be required to concede.
Beyond increases in investment commitments, another factor will be what other requirements the US would include, which could relate to trade with China such as those reported to be included in the US negotiations with Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
For example, Malaysia agreed to closer cooperation with Washington on export controls, investment screening, transshipment, critical minerals and sensitive technologies – all of which could impact its relations with China. China’s Ministry of Commerce noted last year it had “ serious concerns” regarding parts of the Malaysia-US agreement.
Another ironic twist of these tariffs finds the Trump administration calling foreign governments “unreasonable and unfair” for having their own industrial plans and promoting that their own citizens save money.
An example of the latter is the USTR's mention of Singapore's Central Provident Fund as a policy it deems unreasonable. It had noted that a requirement for citizens to contribute “upwards of 20 per cent of their income” to the programme exceeds that of the US and many developed economies, and that it “promotes savings in a way that depresses consumption”.
In other words, it places tariffs on external governments such as Singapore, for putting their people first.
TARIFFS MAY HAVE A SHORT SHELF-LIFE
The latest trade salvo comes despite US voters making their unhappiness known with the administration’s approach to trade. This should be no surprise though, as Mr Trump's decades-long belief in tariffs will never change.
But the courts have found that the administration often exceeds its authority in issuing them. In February, the US Supreme Court struck down Mr Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs. That may again happen here.
The US’ strategy of forcing trading partners to the negotiating table may not work as it once did, given the legal defeats and the likelihood these tariffs may not outlast the administration anyway.
Governments will have to weigh whether to accept a proposed higher rate of tariff under the latest round of “Section 301” probe, which may not last that long, rather than giving up concessions on investment and China-related commitments.
With legal decisions looming and the back half of Trump 2.0 about to start, governments may also reassess how much leverage the US still has.
Steven Okun serves as CEO of APAC Advisors, a geostrategic and responsible investment consultancy based in Singapore. He served as Deputy General Counsel at the US Department of Transportation in the Administration of President Bill Clinton.