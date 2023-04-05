Commentary: Prosecuting a president is divisive and destabilising. Here’s why countries do it anyway

SEATTLE, Washington: A Manhattan grand jury on Mar 30 indicted former President Donald Trump on charges related to the cover-up of his relationship with a porn star. He’s the first US president or former president to be criminally charged.

Trump is also under investigation in other cases. These include the Aug 8, 2022, seizure of documents from his Florida home by the FBI, continued progress in a Georgia state investigation into Republican election tampering and the ongoing revelations of evidence presented by the congressional committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection.

While charging a former president with a criminal offence is a first in the United States, in other countries ex-leaders are routinely investigated, prosecuted and even jailed.

In March 2021, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to a year in prison for corruption and influence peddling. Later that year, the trial of Israel’s longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to breaches of trust, bribery and fraud while in office commenced.

And Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa who was charged with money laundering and racketeering, has yet to face trial after years of delays.

At first glance, prosecuting current or past top officials accused of illegal conduct seems like an obvious decision for a democracy: Everyone should be subject to the rule of law.