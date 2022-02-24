Commentary: Is Trump using a dubious social media platform to gear up for a 2024 presidential run?

Few people in recent times have created as much controversy as Donald Trump. A year after his utterances got him banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, his new enterprise, Truth Social, has made its debut on Apple’s App Store.

The platform, which is available as both an app and website, was made available to download on the US Apple App Store on Monday (Feb 21), and has so far topped the download charts. It will also be “coming soon” to the Google Play Store and other countries.

The timing of Truth Social’s debut on the symbolic Presidents’ Day is certainly no coincidence. Is it, at the end of the day, another tool in Trump’s political arsenal?

Let’s just say Trump is likely keeping his options open.

ALREADY HACKED?

The Truth Social website has reportedly already been the target of hackers. It seems that some users who managed to get early access also secured user handles including “donaldtrump” and “mikepence”.

The site is offline at the time of writing this article, presumably while its cybersecurity capabilities are upgraded. It may be the site came under a sustained attack or developers realised the need to thoroughly debug it before it goes live.

Truth Social’s developer, the Trump Media and Technology Group (or T Media Tech LLC), said that the platform will routinely collect data about users’ browsing history, contact information (including their phone number) and any pictures or videos they post.

Importantly, this information will be linked to the user’s identity.