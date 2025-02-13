Commentary: Why Trump’s Gaza plan is a non-starter for Arab states

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” has ignited a chorus of condemnation from the region and beyond. That has not stopped him from doubling down on his plan, saying that he would “own” Gaza and that Palestinians would have no right of return in the future.

In doing so, he has leaned on both Egypt and Jordan to accept Gazans by threatening to cut off military and economic aid. On Tuesday (Feb 11) after meeting Mr Trump at the White House, King Abdullah II of Jordan pushed back - for a simple reason.

The plan has far-reaching implications for a raging Middle East and the world, both internally and externally. For Egypt and Jordan in particular, the issue is existential.

WHITHER THE CEASEFIRE DEAL AND PALESTINIAN HOPES?

The immediate impact of Mr Trump’s outlandish proposal is a potential derailment of an already fragile ceasefire – even before he dumped more fuel on the fire by suggesting the truce would end if Hamas does not release all hostages by noon on Saturday (Washington time).