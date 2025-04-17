Commentary: What Donald Trump’s tariffs might end up doing to Taiwan

CONNECTICUT: In a face-saving effort, the US administration is now saying that there is strategy driving President Donald Trump’s tariff whiplash: to isolate China, by pausing tariffs on everyone else to cut trade deals.

Isolation, however, is happening to America. China is now looking like the mature statesman at the table, while the US looks like a raging toddler.

Intended to demonstrate dominance, the tariffs on China have instead prompted high anxiety in America, jeering and a search in China for alternative trading partners throughout the world. And Chinese propagandists have shown a surprising new grasp of how public sentiment works.

Memes coming out of the country are genuinely witty: They poke fun that red “Make America Great Again” caps – made in China, unsurprisingly– will now cost more. AI-generated videos feature Americans, even Mr Trump himself alongside adviser Elon Musk, gloomily manufacturing clothes and shoes, pointing out the jobs Americans don’t really want.

What the new tariffs may do, however – even if unintentionally – is make an invasion of Taiwan less likely.