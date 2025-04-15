Commentary: It’s a small mercy that Trump has ignored services thus far

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump’s fixation with tariffs – whether he’s unleashing or suspending them – has almost nothing to recommend it. The past two weeks have eroded the credibility of American decision-making, dented the allure of US capital markets, and may well be the catalyst for a recession. The levies harm allies along with adversaries. They also focus on goods: what rolls off assembly lines or comes from the ground.

That’s no small mercy. We have heard little from the White House about a fast-growing part of international trade: the buying and selling of services. Long may that remain the case.

Services account for more than one-fifth of global export earnings and show little sign of slowing down. The US runs a surplus in this arena, which could account for Washington’s lack of attention.

It’s also hard to measure and has no imagery that can provide political punch. It’s not like pointing to a car, whose manufacturer may be headquartered in South Korea, or the school that couldn’t have been erected without cement from Vietnam or Türkiye.

Services are a vast area, covering everything from insurance, the securities industry, entertainment and cloud computing – sectors of the world economy dominated by the US. (Seeking to strike back at the duties imposed by Trump, China is limiting access to Hollywood films, and some European countries want a crackdown on American tech giants.) They are deeply ingrained in the global economic order.