Commentary: The end of the ‘win-win’ era

TOKYO: Published shortly before the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Deterrence, Arms Control, And Disarmament: Toward A Synthesis In National Security Policy was not an uplifting work. “I am afraid, and I am pessimistic,” concluded its author, J David Singer, parsing the “insane and degrading” nuclear calculus on which human survival teetered.

Despite Singer’s well-founded bleakness, the book lives on as an unintentional beacon: the most plausible origin story of a term that has come to define optimism, aspiration and the addictive sugar rush of positive spin. Because, in a footnote on page 109, stands what is reckoned to be the earliest reference in print to the term “win-win”.

Who (outside sport) doesn’t love a win-win? Few, in theory, but these are notably far from theoretical times. So far, in fact, that after win-win’s long, hard-working and prolific career as the claimed outcome of summit meetings, free trade agreements, joint ventures, M&A deals, party manifestos and press releases on every conceivable subject, the backdrop has changed.

This may be the moment to admit that win-win needs a reset for more aggressively zero-sum times.