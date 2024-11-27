Commentary: Trump 2.0 could be an opportunity for Southeast Asia’s energy transition

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump’s victory at the 2024 US election has been met with trepidation by environmentalists around the world, given his track record of dismantling environmental regulations and driving increased oil and gas extraction.

Trump’s comeback to the White House will likely throw a spanner in climate action both domestically and internationally. In 2017, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. There are concerns that he would do the same when he takes office.

Some measures in the US that are expected to see rollbacks include incentives and subsidies for clean energy such as wind and solar, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules against coal-powered electric plants, methane emissions and tailpipe emissions. Oil drilling in Alaska’s wildlife refuge will likely re-commence under Trump’s administration.

As the largest carbon polluter historically, the United States has a responsibility to reduce its emissions - but this will not be met when Trump embraces aggressive fossil fuel drilling and burning.