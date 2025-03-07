Commentary: US tariffs won’t cause Singapore inflation to rise, but may slow down growth

SINGAPORE: President Donald Trump's long-promised tariffs of 25 per cent on products from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday (Mar 4), as he told reporters there was “no room left” for both countries to avoid the levies.

He also increased tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, which prompted tit-for-tat action from Beijing.

There remains significant uncertainty about the magnitude, scope and timing of President Trump’s future tariffs, as he has announced many different iterations. He has proposed tariffs on both adversaries and allies alike and other countries are likely to impose reciprocal duties, as China has done.