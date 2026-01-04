Snap Insight: US attack on Venezuela further erodes what is left of old world order

BIRMINGHAM, England: United States President Donald Trump has not been discreet about wanting regime change in Venezuela. Its president was problematic, without anything remotely like a democratic mandate.

Still, Nicolas Maduro's capture by US special forces, after the “large-scale strike” on the South American country in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 3), is both a demonstration of unconstrained force – and a shocking violation of international law.

It is also the first time that the US has effectively abducted a head of state since 1989. Then, about 20,000 US soldiers descended on Panama and took its de facto leader, General Manuel Noriega, to the US to face charges of drug trafficking.

Mr Trump has similarly accused Maduro of driving narcotics into the US. At his press conference, he announced that the US was going to run Venezuela until a proper transition could take place, but stopped short of committing troops to an actual occupation force.

Mr Trump said the US and the Western Hemisphere were a much safer place to be after the US operation. But no matter the lengths to which he and his supporters go to justify this abduction, it further erodes what is left of a rules-based international order.