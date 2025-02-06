Commentary: US exit from WHO – no country can ‘go it alone’ on global health

SINGAPORE: Assuming President Donald Trump’s executive order is not revoked, the US will officially leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on Jan 22, 2026. In the interim, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been instructed to cease further activities and communications with the WHO.

Even a temporary withdrawal will be highly disruptive. And there could be disastrous consequences should a new pandemic arise.

Already, there are concerns that bird flu outbreaks in the US could potentially turn into the next human pandemic. The H5N1 avian influenza virus has mainly infected livestock, though several human cases including one death has been reported in the US.

The US’ withdrawal creates a huge gap in funding and technical expertise not just when it comes to health emergencies, but also long-running programmes like polio eradication.