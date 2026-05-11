Commentary: What the Trump-Xi meeting in Beijing means for Asia

WASHINGTON DC: The economic detente between Washington and Beijing has proved more durable than many expected. But since President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping agreed to a one-year trade truce at their Busan summit last October, global conditions have become far less stable.

The two leaders are preparing to meet in Beijing this week, in the middle of the worst global energy shock in decades. Asia will be watching more closely than any other region to see whether the stability in the US-China relationship can endure.

Since Busan, US and Israeli military strikes on Iran and the resulting crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy flows, have sent shockwaves through global markets. Nowhere is this more acutely felt than in Asia, where economies depend heavily on the Middle East for oil, gas and industrial inputs.

Against this backdrop, the relative steadiness of US-China relations is striking. The meeting in Beijing, then, is not just another summit.