Commentary: Why do Trump and Xi keep meeting if the hard issues remain unresolved?

BOSTON: How long will the bonhomie last? That is the question US-China watchers on both sides are asking after the Washington summit last week between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Most dismissed the summit as heavy on symbolism and light on substance. The two leaders agreed to extend the trade truce by just two months and to start a dialogue on AI, while kicking the can down the road on harder issues such as China's support for Iran, Taiwan and wider trade tensions.

Mr Trump is happy with the visit. He hailed a great friendship, making the extra effort to meet Mr Xi at the airport, the first time since 1962 that a US president has done so for a visiting leader other than a pope.

Mr Xi, in turn, praised the host for "many special arrangements ... all prepared with meticulous care and consideration", and said the talks added "new substance" to the "constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability".