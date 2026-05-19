Commentary: Few deals from Trump-Xi summit, but it’s the underlying shift that matters

HONG KONG: Children jumped and waved flags outside the Great Hall of the People, the Chinese military band performed YMCA at the state banquet, but there was no joint statement nor grand signing ceremony. In a symbol of systemic distrust, American officials and accompanying reporters reportedly discarded all Chinese-provided gifts, pins and burner phones before leaving Beijing on Friday (May 15).

At first glance, the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump offered grand optics but little concrete progress. Yet, evaluating this summit purely through immediate deliverables misses the structural shifts occurring beneath the surface of global statecraft.

Observers point to the divergent readouts issued by both governments as proof that the two leaders were speaking past one another.

Where Beijing emphasised Taiwan and a mutual commitment to building a relationship based on "constructive strategic stability", Washington’s readouts acknowledged neither. Instead, the US statement spotlighted trade, investment, fentanyl eradication and Iran.