Commentary: With Truss gone, yet another prime minister for the UK in weird time warp

MELBOURNE: British politics currently exists in a weird time warp. Like some bad special effects from an early episode of Dr Who, time and reality are bent and twisted – only this time it is all sadly true.

This time warp operates in four main ways. The first is that a lot happens but nothing changes. Another prime minister has gone, but the same party, bereft of ideas, is still in office, clinging to power for its own sake.

It is a measure of the collapse of confidence among Conservative Members of Parliament that they fear electoral oblivion from what should be a quite unassailable majority of 71 seats in the current parliament.

The chaos of the management of the vote on fracking – a mischievous ploy by the opposition – should have been a comfortable backhander for the government. Instead, it precipitated the prime minister’s resignation.

It’s as if the election victory of 2019 never happened, and we have gone back in time to when the Conservatives only had a slim majority.

OUT OF TOUCH AND FIGHTING ON IDEALOGY

The second way the time warp operates relates to the poverty of thinking throughout the party. The fact Boris Johnson is one of the favourites to return to Downing Street suggests how out of touch the grassroots members of the party are with the rest of the country.