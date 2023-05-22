Commentary: Tuition centres that offer bubble tea and fun outings? Parents can learn something from them

SINGAPORE: My Primary 6 child spends half an hour each day trying his hand at different science revision papers on a popular online learning platform that we have a paid subscription to - all without my nagging.

He’s not just motivated by learning new concepts and revising old ones; he’s also earning points for himself. With every worksheet completed, he accumulates points that can be redeemed for small toys and gadgets.

Similarly, tuition centres today are not simply dishing out mathematical concepts and drilling students with past year papers. They’re throwing in free bubble tea and snacks during lesson time, and occasional trips to escape rooms and theme parks as well.

It may seem like bribery on the surface, but they seem to be working. These tuition centres are winning over the hearts and minds of their young charges, and the wallets of their parents.

What are they doing right? And is there something to be learnt from their strategy of offering fun, food, and friendship?

THE SCIENCE OF BELONGING

The human need to belong has been identified as a universal human need. In Baumeister and Leary’s landmark paper in 1995, belonging is defined as “an individual’s sense of being accepted, valued, included and encouraged by others”.