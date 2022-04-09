Commentary: Why does Turkey want to play mediator between Russia and Ukraine?

CAMBRIDGE: Facing the media on the ground in Bucha on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reflected sombrely on the progress of talks between Ukraine and Russia: “It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here.”

The talks – which begun end-March in Istanbul – prefaced Russia’s apparent withdrawal of troops from several regions in Ukraine’s north. But if there was any hope at all that the talks in Turkey might soon lead to a legitimate ceasefire and some form of medium-term agreement, the atrocities in Bucha have seemingly put paid to it.

The prospects for a one-on-one presidential meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were all but abandoned by the former on Tuesday morning. That the revelations from Bucha and beyond have hampered the possibility of meaningful talks is of course a tragedy for Ukraine, and hardly in Russia’s interests, given the astonishing level of military losses it has suffered.

But it is also a problem for Turkey, which has emerged as the principal mediator in the conflict. Any Zelenskyy-Putin meeting would likely have taken place there, and indeed making this happen has been an active ambition of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s self-assumed role as the global go-between in this war reflects some important truths about the historical role of mediators in resolving global conflicts.