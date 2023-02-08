Commentary: How satellites can help rescue efforts after major Türkiye and Syria earthquake

TOULOUSE, France: In disasters like the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and 7.5-magnitude aftershock that struck Syria and Türkiye on Monday (Feb 6), international cooperation on satellite imaging plays a crucial role in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Such data enables humanitarian aid to better deliver water and food by mapping the condition of roads, bridges, buildings, and - most crucially - identify populations trying to escape potential aftershocks by gathering in stadiums or other open spaces.

To quickly turn the eyes of satellites toward the affected areas, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority requested the activation of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters at 7.04am local time (12.04pm, Singapore time). The United Nations did so for Syria at 11.29am local time (4.29pm, Singapore time).

In the meantime, 11 space agencies got ready to operate the most appropriate optical and radar satellites. For France, these are the optical satellites Spot, Pleaides and Pleiades Neo (medium, high and very high resolution respectively), which will provide the first images as they pass over the area.

Radar satellites will complement the optical information, as they also operate at night and through clouds, and can image landslides and even very small changes in altitude.