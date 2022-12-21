Commentary: Twitter users deliver the verdict Elon Musk probably wanted

LONDON: After all the drama and policy changes on the fly, Elon Musk might be preparing to give himself a break.

On Sunday (Dec 18), he tweeted a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down, an act made more remarkable by how mundane it has become as a key element in the billionaire CEO’s management strategy. The poll closed early Monday in New York, with a resounding “yes” from more than 57 per cent of the more than 17 million respondents.

It may be no coincidence that Musk tweeted out his “should I quit” poll a few hours after he was spotted watching the World Cup final in Qatar, where he likely took the opportunity to meet with Qatar Holding, a key investor in his Twitter deal. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is also a backer. If they had been at all dissatisfied with Musk’s performance over the past month, this would have been the time to tell him to get his act together.

Musk may be Twitter’s “owner", but he is still beholden to his backers, especially if he is struggling to find new investors in the company. The billionaire’s family office reached out to several potential investors last week and tried to sell equity at US$54.20 a share, the same price Musk paid when he took the company private.

As for who would replace Musk should he actually abide by the poll’s results, it would most likely be someone in the trusted inner circle of executives who have followed him from Tesla and SpaceX to Twitter.