Commentary: Elon Musk takes Twitter private – here’s what that means for the company and its chances of success

GOING PRIVATE

Many, if not most, companies begin their lives as a private company – perhaps in a family garage, as seems to be the case in so many startup origin stories.

As a young company grows, it needs more funding, a problem often solved by doing an initial public offering that pulls in a lot of cash and opens up ownership to anyone.

Taking a company private, as Musk did, reverses the IPO. The Tesla billionaire paid Twitter shareholders US$54.20 a share, which is a 64 per cent premium over the price Twitter stock was trading at a few weeks before Musk’s offer was disclosed on Apr 14, 2022.

A SUCCESS STORY

So why would Musk or anyone want to take a company private? One key reason is control, which allows a buyer to impose his or her vision and singular strategy.

Now the shares have changed hands, Twitter is Musk’s to do with as he pleases – from reopening the accounts of former President Donald Trump and Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, to slashing the workforce and firing executives.

That’s why Michael Dell decided to take the computer company that bears his name private in 2013.

At the time, the company was struggling as personal computer sales slumped amid the rise of the smartphone. As he explained in a securities filing, Dell believed it was essential to quickly transform the company from primarily a PC maker to one focused on providing large organisations with entire information technology systems and managing them.

He said he couldn’t make the transformation as a public company because it would hurt short-term profits, which would likely cause the share price to fall. That in turn could harm consumers’ perception of Dell and lead to employee turnover.

In other words, Dell’s plan was perhaps too bold for a public company. But the strategy paid off – for him, his fellow investors and his company.

Dell himself chipped in US$750 million in cash and more than US$3 billion in the form of his 16 per cent stake in the company, with about US$3.4 billion coming from other investors and US$16 billion in debt.

By 2018, when the company went public for the second time, Dell’s stake was worth US$32 billion, with similar large payouts for his co-investors. The company thrived as well, with sales and profits soaring after a period of low growth, as Dell predicted. Workforces often fall when a company goes private, but Dell’s was up about 50 per cent in 2020 compared with 2013.