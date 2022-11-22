Commentary: What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter

EAST LANSING, Michigan: What do a cybersecurity researcher building a system to generate alerts for detecting security threats and vulnerabilities, a wildfire watcher who tracks the spread of forest fires, and public health professionals trying to predict enrolment in health insurance exchanges have in common?

They all rely on analysing data from Twitter.

Twitter is a microblogging service, meaning it’s designed for sharing posts of short segments of text and embedded audio and video clips. The ease with which people can share information among millions of others worldwide on Twitter has made it very popular for real-time conversations.

Whether it is people tweeting about their favorite sports teams, or organisations and public figures using Twitter to reach a mass audience, Twitter has been part of the collective record for more than a decade.

The Twitter archives allow for instant and complete access to every public tweet, which has positioned Twitter both as an archive of collective human behaviour and as a credentialing and fact-checking service on a global scale. These functions are very valuable for academics, policymakers and anyone using aggregate data to obtain insights into human behaviour.

The proliferation of scams and brand impersonators, the hemorrhaging of advertisers, and disarray within the company call the future of the platform into question. If Twitter were to go under, the loss would reverberate around the world.

ANALYSING HUMAN BEHAVIOUR

With its massive trove of tweets, Twitter has provided new ways to quantify public discourse and new tools to map aggregate perceptions, and offers a window into large-scale human behaviour. Such digital traces or records of human activity allow researchers in fields ranging from social sciences to healthcare to analyse a variety of phenomena.