Commentary: Elon Musk wants free speech but may make Twitter's disinformation problems worse

EAST LANSING, Michigan: Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, acquired Twitter in a US$44 billion deal on Monday (Apr 25), 11 days after announcing his bid for the company. Twitter announced that the public company will become privately held after the acquisition is complete.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for his initial bid for the company, Musk stated, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”

Musk’s ownership of Twitter and his stated reasons for buying the company raise important issues. Those issues stem from the nature of the social media platform and what sets it apart from others.

PUBLIC SQUARE FOR REAL-TIME CONVERSATIONS

Twitter occupies a unique niche. Its short chunks of text and threading foster real-time conversations among thousands of people, which make it popular with celebrities, media personalities and politicians alike.

Social media analysts talk about the half-life of content on a platform, meaning the time it takes for a piece of content to reach 50 per cent of its total lifetime engagement, usually measured in the number of views or popularity-based metrics.

The average half-life of a tweet is about 20 minutes, compared to five hours for Facebook posts, 20 hours for Instagram posts, 24 hours for LinkedIn posts and 20 days for YouTube videos.

The much shorter half-life illustrates the central role that Twitter has come to occupy in driving real-time conversations as events unfold.