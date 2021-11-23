Commentary: Who knew counting to two and five friends could be so difficult?

SINGAPORE: I am looking forward to an epic nasi lemak gathering with friends that has been six months in the making – abruptly shelved in September when home gatherings were dialed back to just two guests not long after it had been raised in August.

So, when the multi-ministry task force announced on Saturday (Nov 20) that the number of household visitors would be raised once again to five people, our WhatsApp group chat immediately sprung back to life.

After working around everyone’s availabilities – including enviable vaccinated travel lane vacation schedules we haven’t had to contend with for many months - we finally locked a date for this long-awaited feast into our calendars.

But while most of us are glad to have the ring of gatherings expanded, yet another thought came to mind. In our WhatsApp groups of more than five friends, we’d now have to be careful not to mention this dinner party to friend numbers six and seven by accident to avoid offending them. Insert screaming face emoji here.

This juggling of circles of friends never really ends, does it?

Honestly, I never imagined I’d have to scrutinise a guestlist for a small gathering at home as closely as I would for a grand wedding banquet.

But in these COVID-19 times, even something as simple as a casual dinner has become an “event” that requires an uncanny ability to keep close track of exactly who and how many you have invited, whether that number is two, five - or hopefully eight or more in time to come.

HEADACHE OF HOSTING PAIRS OF GUESTS

Since Singapore entered the “Stabilisation Phase” on Sep 27, my other half and I have hosted some friends and family at home in pairs, since socialising at restaurants was out of the question with a two-per-table only regulation.