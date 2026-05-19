Commentary: Will UAE’s OPEC exit be another risk for Singapore’s refineries?

SINGAPORE: It has been a turbulent few months for refineries across Asia, including in Singapore, since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

Within a week of the war breaking out, at least three refinery and petrochemical producers in Singapore declared force majeure due to disruptions in crude and feedstock exports through the Strait of Hormuz. This underscored Singapore’s vulnerability as a major refining and trading hub that depends on reliable crude oil imports to keep its operations running.

Adding to concerns over a fragile energy market, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formally withdrew from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on May 1. Some have described the departure of the oil cartel’s third-largest producer as a blow to OPEC at a crucial time.