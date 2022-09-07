Commentary: As new UK PM, Liz Truss needs laser-like focus after chaos of Boris Johnson

SHEFFIELD, England: For his recent book on the role of the British prime minister, contemporary historian Anthony Seldon chose the title: The Impossible Office?

Liz Truss will soon find out just how impossible the office can be as she walks across the threshold and into Number 10. Her first task, as she takes on the role from Boris Johnson after a summer of concerns about a zombie government must be to present a clean and fresh appearance of governing competence.

Strategic stability must be the core objective of Truss’ first 100 days. This should be demonstrated almost immediately through an emergency budget, where fiscal generosity to help the public manage the crippling cost of living crisis would essentially buy Truss some political breathing space.

A clear vision and a united Cabinet are urgently needed but, most of all, Truss needs to commit to a laser-like focus on the delivery of public services. In fact, just as “education, education, education” became the rallying cry of New Labour so might “delivery, delivery, delivery” emerge as a Truss-led call to arms.

The years since Johnson came to office in 2019 have been high on drama but almost devoid of delivery. Aside from the obvious benefits to the public, therefore, a focus on delivery and detail would also place a sea-sized body of blue water between Truss and the great mass of blond ambition that preceded her.

EYES ON ELECTION AHEAD

Meanwhile, the general election clock is ticking. A vote must be held by the end of January 2025, and Truss’ strategy for the approaching contest will provide the glue that holds everything else together. Early May 2024 is the most likely date for the election and Truss will be viewing absolutely every decision and investment through a crude and clear focus on electoral returns.