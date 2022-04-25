Commentary: Can NHS become world's first net zero healthcare system?

SHEFFIELD, England: The National Health Service (NHS) – which makes up 4 per cent of the United Kingdom’s total carbon footprint – is aiming to reach net zero by 2045. If it succeeds, it’s likely to become the world’s first healthcare system to do so.

To that end, NHS trusts and other healthcare providers are currently publishing their three-year “green plans” for reaching net zero, as mandated by the NHS. These are designed to flesh out the broader aims laid down in the NHS’s overarching green roadmap, published in 2020.

The NHS’ focus is on transforming its entire systems – from human resources to IT – to align with net zero, while continuing to provide high quality clinical care and tackling inequality. Its net zero targets fall into three areas, or “scopes”.

Scope one refers to emissions as a direct result of healthcare activity, such as surgeries and inpatient treatments, ambulances and medications. Scope two covers indirectly purchased resources (such as energy) for the purpose of delivering services, like heating and furnishing clinics.

But we feel the real challenge is to significantly reduce scope three: Emissions from indirect activity, including the medical supply chain (even the overseas parts), how patients and workers get around, and how waste is managed.

With a view to tackling scope three, the NHS roadmap requires that trusts no longer buy medical equipment from suppliers not aligned with net zero. But this needs to go much further.

Academics are part of this process to decide how best the NHS can maintain quality of care, cost effectiveness and sustainability. Our research is developing tools to help healthcare leaders reach net zero without compromising their budgets – or their patients’ safety.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of what the new green plans need to be addressing.