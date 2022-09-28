Commentary: What next after British pound falls to all-time low?

The new Truss government’s economic and fiscal policies have made the market even more uneasy. They are based on a combination of energy subsidies and huge tax giveaways - particularly to high-income households and homeowners - which will increase annual borrowing by more than £100 billion (US$108 billion).

The tax-cutting, which covers £45 billion of that increase, is a shift away from the direct transfers of money from governments to households and businesses that have been used to help maintain consumption since 2008 in the UK and many other countries.

The benefits of tax-cutting in stimulating the economy are more delayed, which makes them more uncertain than direct handouts. In a situation where there is arguably a need for immediate action to support consumption because people’s purchasing power is being eroded by rising inflation, direct cash transfers would have been faster acting.

Tax cuts may not even work here. People in the UK may well see the negative reaction from the markets and become more pessimistic about the prospects for the economy.

If so, they are likely to spend less, which would weaken growth as opposed to increasing it in the way that the government is hoping for. The government deficit - the gap between how much it spends compared to how much it brings in - would then increase and the tax cuts would be counterproductive.

Either way, the weaker pound is going to further exacerbate UK inflation by making imports more expensive.

At the same time, the rise in bond yields will potentially damage growth by increasing lending costs and making consumers feel poorer. It will also make the extra government borrowing in the mini-budget even more expensive than it was going to be already. All of this is likely to put further pressure on the public finances.