Commentary: Even the gig economy could face manpower shortages

COVENTRY, England: The long-term impact of COVID-19 on the economy will not be clear for some time. But in the UK, the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has coincided with significant labour shortages and the driving up of wages.

Statistics show that wages have risen 7.4 per cent in the past year, and the number of job vacancies has continued to rise (up to 953,000 in July 2021).

Those vacancies have appeared amid continued travel restrictions from abroad, and the prolonged furlough scheme, which is keeping over 1 million people tied to employers that don’t have work available for them.

The wage increase has been most noticeable in sectors with the highest demand such as hospitality, haulage and distribution, where trained staff have become more valuable – and perhaps, as a result, more selective about the jobs they do.

Zero-hours contracts, for example, may become less appealing when people have the choice of jobs with guaranteed shifts. There is a similar impact on the related gig economy, in which workers are paid as and when they work, often for digital platforms like Uber or Deliveroo.

Again, workers may decide that a more traditional and regular income is preferable.

MAJOR PROBLEM FOR RIDE-HAILING COMPANIES

This could become a major problem for these firms, as their business model depends on workers not being paid while they are waiting between fares or deliveries.