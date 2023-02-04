Commentary: Amid winter energy crisis, UK households decide between staying warm or saving money

COPING WITH SOARING UTILITY BILLS

With soaring utility bills, everyone in the country is finding ways to cut energy consumption and save money. The UK government launched an £18 million (US$22 million) advertising campaign to inform the public of cost-saving measures that would only take 30 seconds, such as switching off lights, drawing curtains at night and turning down washing machine temperatures.

After many discussions with my flatmate, we agreed to switch off the apartment’s radiators and use smaller, portable heaters as needed. I also bought an electric blanket so that I don’t have to use a heater at night.

We now turn off not only all unused electronic devices, but power sockets too. Overnight charging is also avoided.

Besides energy usage, many Britons have become more conscious of energy efficiency. One of my friends checked her bills and realised her old refrigerator was costing her up to £30 per month. She opted to buy an energy-efficient model at a sale.

British homes are notorious for being poorly insulated, meaning that a lot of energy is wasted anyway in heating buildings that leak warmth. Local councils have received more household enquiries about obtaining permission to install double-glazed windows and solar panels, improve wall insulation and replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

Such infrastructural changes can help families reduce reliance on gas from big companies and save costs in the long run.

COSTS OF LIVING STILL A FLASHPOINT

However, the sad fact is that no matter how hard we try, we are still paying more for energy when compared with before. Although analysts forecast that the recent gas price tumble may cool electricity prices, they still suggest that many households must pay more than £2,000 per year in energy bills.