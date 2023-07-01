Commentary: Why Ukraine has been unable to capitalise on the Wagner Group rebellion

CALGARY, Alberta: After months of speculation about when it would begin and what its aims would be, Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive started in early June.

It took Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy some days to acknowledge on Jun 10 that the counteroffensive had actually begun, although it was clear from Russian media that its initial phase had started days before.

One reason the counteroffensive was announced with little fanfare was that it probably wasn’t going according to plan. Initial Ukrainian losses were heavy and for little apparent gain. Ukrainian forces may initially have been probing for significant weaknesses in the Russian lines, but they didn’t find them.

Russian sources soon acknowledged that fighting was heavy - as it continues to be. The counteroffensive may still have plenty of steam, but attempts to present it as having barely gotten started are certainly misleading.

SIGNIFICANT LOSSES

Ukraine amassed a considerable amount of Western-supplied equipment and large numbers of troops for this counteroffensive. A meaningful proportion of these has certainly already been committed. Losses have been significant.

The Russian Ministry of Defence was quick to provide pictures of knocked-out Western armoured fighting vehicles to highlight that Western equipment is far from infallible. Such losses were soon confirmed by Western sources and are far from exceptional.

After weeks of fighting, it is apparent that earlier optimistic expectations about the success of this counteroffensive are unlikely to be met. At the same time, Ukrainian and Western euphoria over what was widely seen as a mutiny or coup attempt by the Wagner Group in Russia was short-lived. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s abortive actions haven’t provided Ukraine with the battlefield benefits it hoped for.