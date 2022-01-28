Commentary: Ukraine crisis could reverse decades of decline in US military presence in Europe

BOISE, Idaho: Up to 8,500 US troops could soon be heading to Eastern Europe – bolstering an American military presence in the continent that has been in decline since the end of the Cold War.

News of the possible deployment by the Pentagon comes as Russia and the United States continue to manoeuvre in the face of an escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Understanding the changing US military commitment to European countries helps us understand what is at stake in Europe and US credibility in the region.

President Joe Biden signalled during a press conference on Jan 19 that the US would increase its troop presence in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine as it seems poised to do.

Just days later, he directed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to place thousands of US troops on heightened alert for deployment to Eastern Europe.

The decision was framed by the Pentagon as the US carrying on with its obligations to protect the security of NATO allies.