Commentary: The West must pressure Russia, not Ukraine to concede

BIRMINGHAM, England: Having crossed the 100-day mark, the war in Ukraine is having an ever more obvious, and negative, impact on a wide range of issues. From a global food crisis that could last for years to serious problems with costs of living and the prospect of a world recession, the lack of an end in sight in the war has Western leaders worried and uncertain about how best to respond.

There are arguments for delaying Russian progress or even attempting to defeat it by strengthening Ukraine militarily, but equally for a quick negotiated settlement based on Ukrainian concessions.

On the settlement front, there have been reports that Western pressure has been building on Kyiv to make concessions to Russia to bring the war to an end. These have included former United States secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos in May and French President Emmanuel Macron’s warning that Russia must not be humiliated.

Such international pressure that exists on Ukraine does not appear particularly effective, however. The political track on an actual settlement remains obstructed, while humanitarian negotiations and discussions on unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea ports only continue thanks to Turkish and United Nations mediation.

Nonetheless, efforts to revive political negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are underway. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is currently visiting Turkey, which creates an opportunity to explore resuming Turkish-mediated negotiations.

In a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Macron urged him to hold “direct and serious negotiations with Ukraine’s president”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not closed the door to negotiations, insisting in a recent interview that “any war should be ended at the negotiating table”.

But the positions of Moscow and Kyiv remain as far apart as in March. This is unlikely to change until both sides decide they cannot further improve their positions on the battlefield.