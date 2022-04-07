Commentary: Social media is the new battlefield in Ukraine war

ADELAIDE, Australia: Social media has become a primary source of information for news-hungry audiences around the world trying to make sense of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, it’s being used by the governments of Russia and Ukraine to set the agenda for wider media reporting. Official Russian government accounts have been found to be amplifying pro-Russia disinformation on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has taken to the platform to appeal to its 2 million followers for support.

Information warfare is no longer an additional arm of strategy, but a parallel component of military campaigns. The rise of social media has made it easier than ever before to see how states use mass communication as a weapon.

SOCIAL MEDIA COMES INTO PLAY

Mass communication began as political communication intended to establish and control empires. Whether it was Darius the Great imposing his image on buildings and coins to help control the Persian Empire, Henry VIII’s inspired use of portraiture or the well-documented use of radio and film in World War II – media technologies have long been used to spread political ideas.

Social media has added another element to the mix and brought immediacy to strategic political communication.